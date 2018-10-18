Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.
Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.
LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.
Here's a look at some of the celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations going purple this year.
Today is #SpiritDay and I’m celebrating along with @freeformtv! Today I #ChooseKindness and say no to bullying. Enough! If you’re struggling out there with self esteem, or finding true… https://t.co/6RcnU4BoTv— Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) October 18, 2018
.@GMA goes purple for #SpiritDay to support LGBTQ youth! pic.twitter.com/SMPenYcmTQ— GLAAD (@glaad) October 18, 2018
Today is #SpiritDay. Join the @NBA as we partner with @GLAAD to take a stand against bullying! Show your support by taking the Spirit Day pledge at https://t.co/XO0SrjkExv pic.twitter.com/HWo9CeR1Fm— NBA Cares (@nbacares) October 18, 2018
💜💜💜Let’s wear purple today to show our LGBTQ+ family that we love them, that we stand with them EVERY DAY. #spiritday @glaad (go to https://t.co/pYfalgNpz3 to find out how you… https://t.co/8gSasmOE4g— Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) October 18, 2018
Today, we’re taking a stand against bullying and going purple with @glaad for #SpiritDay and celebrating ‘All Together’. https://t.co/TwHXfaDWO8 #LifeatK pic.twitter.com/WgidYev8a7— Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 18, 2018
Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.