Hillside couple fulfill wish of son who died of cancer

With Christmas only days away, the city is awash in holiday spirit.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of stories above the Windy City, Santa snapped one-of-a-kind pictures with visitors to the Willis Tower Skydeck. Anastasia Slevukhova, who was visiting from Virginia, couldn't resist the unique photo opportunity.

"It's the Christmas spirit. We're in Chicago, we're at the top of the Willis Tower, so prime opportunity to snatch a photo," she said.

There are plenty of scenic backdrops elsewhere downtown, with holiday decorations adorning every office lobby and light post.

Beyond the colorful lights, Chicagoans made Friday a day of giving.

Lucy and Tom Sanchez visited patients at St. Anthony's Hospital, bringing along carloads of toys. The couple said the generosity was a tribute to their son Tommy.

"It's almost like a small hug from our boy Tommy because this was his wish," Tom Sanchez said.

Tommy spent years battling Sarcoma and lit up from the smiles on other pediatric patients' faces when they'd receive gifts around Christmastime.

"When I get better, this is what I want to do," Tommy's mother Lucy said of his wish.

That wish didn't come true for Tommy, who died of his cancer in 2013, but his parents carry on that legacy.

"I know he's looking at us up above," Lucy said.
