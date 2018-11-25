CHICAGO PROUD

Holiday volunteering with Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly brings joy to the lives of senior citizens who may otherwise be living in isolation.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Proud connects you with organizations in our community that are making a difference. Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly brings joy to the lives of senior citizens who may otherwise be living in isolation. The holidays are a particularly important time for volunteers to make meaningful connections with the elderly.

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly CEO Simone Mitchell-Peterson and volunteer Carol Clavadetscher joined ABC7 to talk about holiday volunteer opportunities.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit https://www.littlebrotherschicago.org
