Holiday volunteering with Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Proud connects you with organizations in our community that are making a difference. Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly brings joy to the lives of senior citizens who may otherwise be living in isolation. The holidays are a particularly important time for volunteers to make meaningful connections with the elderly.
Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly CEO Simone Mitchell-Peterson and volunteer Carol Clavadetscher joined ABC7 to talk about holiday volunteer opportunities.
For more information on how you can get involved, visit https://www.littlebrotherschicago.org