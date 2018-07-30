SOCIETY

Homeless college graduate gets more than 200 job offers after handing out resumes on the street

A homeless man from Texas is getting job offers after handing out resumes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A homeless web designer from Laredo, Texas is closer to finding a job, thanks to social media and his determination despite his current situation.

A woman snapped a photo of David Casarez on a street corner in San Jose, California, holding a sign that reads, "Homeless. Hungry for success. Take a resume."

Casarez, who is a Texas A&M graduate, moved to the Silicon Valley to launch his own tech startup. But he ran out of money and has been sleeping in his car since June.

After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers.

Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez include Google, Pandora and Netflix.

