PLANTATION, Fla. --A man gave a lesson in kindness when he posed as a person who is homeless, rewarding those who helped him out.
"Thank you so much. I appreciate it."
It's a common sight across South Florida - someone asking for money outside a store or mall. Often times, they're ignored by the people passing by.
But this holiday season, in front of the Target store in Plantation, Florida, the man asking for money wasn't down on his luck.
His name is Brian Breach. He told WSVN he was searching for the best of humanity.
"Oh, one thing," Breach said to a woman who stopped to help him out. "Since you're such an incredible giver, I want to give you $100 to spend on your holiday."
He orchestrated the entire plan to appear as those he needed money. But it was part of his plan to give back this holiday season.
"I woke up a couple days before Christmas, and there was this video online that really inspired me to give. So I called my videographer. We went over to Target and I held the sign that said, 'Can you please help me feed my family?'" Breach said. "I had a cup there. Anyone who gave me $1, $5, anything like that, I gave them $100 in return."
He said one woman came back out out of the store and offered to give him food, asking him what he wanted for dinner or lunch. Another shopper came back out of the store with his son, to teach him about giving back.
Breach said by the end of the day he handed out $500 to unsuspecting shoppers.