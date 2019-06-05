'Honor Flight' taking veterans from Chicago to Washington D.C. takes off from Midway Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 103 veterans are flying across the country on the annual 'Honor Flight' from Midway Airport Wednesday morning.Honor Flight Chicago and the Chicago Department of Aviation sent the veterans to the capital to visit the national memorials and pay tribute to those who've served in the Armed Forces.The flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials and spend the day with other former military men and women.Three of the veterans served in World War II, 14 served in the Korean War and 86 served in the Vietnam War.The group will spend the day in the capital with other former military men and women.The veterans will return to Chicago Wednesday night.