Society

'Honor Flight' taking veterans from Chicago to Washington D.C. takes off from Midway Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 103 veterans are flying across the country on the annual 'Honor Flight' from Midway Airport Wednesday morning.

Honor Flight Chicago and the Chicago Department of Aviation sent the veterans to the capital to visit the national memorials and pay tribute to those who've served in the Armed Forces.

The flight takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials and spend the day with other former military men and women.



Three of the veterans served in World War II, 14 served in the Korean War and 86 served in the Vietnam War.

The group will spend the day in the capital with other former military men and women.

The veterans will return to Chicago Wednesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagomidway airportveteranshonor flightd daymemorial dayveteran
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns store owner killed in Will Co. home invasion
Police remove body from Chicago River near Goose Island
Illinois, Lake County sue silicone plant after fatal blast
2 shot in unincorporated Des Plaines
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $530M
Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'
CA man has Swastika symbol molded in front yard, some neighbors upset
Show More
'Most annoying' award appears to mock student with autism
Cuba restrictions take effect following travel ban
Chicago Weather: Rain leaves drivers stranded on flooded streets
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Rihanna named world's richest female musician: Forbes
More TOP STORIES News