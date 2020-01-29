Society

Hotel offers couples free stays for 18 years but there's a catch

KELOWNA, British Columbia -- As Valentine's Day approaches, a hotel in Canada is offering a unique alternative to traditional outings for couples.

At British Columbia's Hotel Zed, they're offering a "Nooner Baby Maker" special. Couples can book a room for four hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If the couple welcomes a new baby nine months after their stay, they can receive a free Valentine's Day stay for 18 years. The special has been offered for the past five years.



Hotel CEO Mandy Farmer came up with the idea when her kids were little and she was struggling to find quality, child-free time with her husband.

"I don't think we're going to convince someone who's not thinking about having a baby to have a baby. But if you're serious about expanding your family, why wouldn't you try?" Farmer asks. "If you succeed, you'll win a way to celebrate your baby's conception for the next 18 years."

The hotel has received criticism through letters and comments on social media, calling it shameful and disgusting. Since the baby maker promo launched on January 14, one Facebook user has accused the contest of discriminating against people who don't want kids or who already have kids.

The hotel responded directly to the Facebook post by saying it doesn't mean to discriminate and will take that into account for future contests.

The promotion is meant to be playful and encourage happy, healthy sex lives, says Farmer. It's also consistent with Hotel Zed's brand, which is all about being different.
