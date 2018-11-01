CHRISTMAS

How early is too early for Christmas music and decorations?

EMBED </>More Videos

Just hours into November, people are asking if it's too early for Christmas music and decorations after some companies began to deck the halls -- prematurely, according to some. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
Is it too early to start getting in the Christmas spirit?

Though we're not even 24 hours past Halloween, that's the question people are asking as companies have begun to deck the halls -- prematurely, according to some.

"The holidays have arrived!" proclaimed a November 1 marketing email from skincare retailer Kiehls, while a similar email from Nordstrom beckoned customers to go gifting. Meanwhile, SiriusXM unveiled its slate of holiday music channels and Starbucks has revealed its line of holiday cups, all while parents are still wondering what to do with their leftover Halloween candy.

On social media, people were split as to whether the first of November is the right time to kick off the holiday season.

"Get into the car and Bing Crosby is playing = my favourite Sirius radio station has switched to 'holiday traditions' all Christmas all the time. Stop at Starbucks and they hand me a holiday mug. Yup. This'll be a festive drive to work," Hollie Pratt tweeted.


"It's November 1st and I have already seen the Christmas stuff up in Walmart and holiday radio ads. Good to know we are just completely skipping Thanksgiving," another user lamented, one of my many using the hashtag #TooSoon to bemoan the early start to the holiday season.



Commenters said there are three main schools of thought when it comes to deciding when to trim the tree: Some felt it was okay to celebrate as early as November 1, others maintained that revelers should wait until after Veterans Day to get in the spirit, and a third group insisted on getting past Thanksgiving before there's any hint of Santa Claus and Rudolph.

What do you think?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmasthanksgivingmusicentertainment
CHRISTMAS
Grinch discusses stealing Christmas scheme on WCL
Santa School is in session
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
Neighborhood decorates for Christmas in support of child with terminal cancer
More christmas
SOCIETY
Elmhurst family donates Chicago's 105th Christmas tree
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
From visual arts to dance: 4 ways to get your culture fix this weekend in Chicago
More Society
Top Stories
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces
Lawsuit: 2 men beaten by off-duty CPD sergeant outside gay nightclub
Crystal Lake teen committed suicide because he was bullied, family says
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Tests show elevated lead in Chicago water
FACT CHECK: Trump's immigration claims
Wrigleyville Taco Bell not dead yet
Show More
5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
Texas woman wearing dog head costume leads police on chase
Brookfield Zoo sending away 9 of 10 Mexican wolves
Political ad tsunami hits airwaves as Election Day draws near
Chicago weather: Cooler, wetter than average November expected
More News