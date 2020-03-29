How to avoid scam charities during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking to donate to charities offering support during the COVID-19 pandemic? Be mindful of where you give your money.Scammers are now posing as charities in an attempt to steal your personal information and your money.If you receive suspicious texts or emails, make sure you research them before sending donations. Consider deleting them and going to a verified and trusted source. It could be a charity you have already donated to before, or a website you've thoroughly checked out.When you can, try and donate through a credit card so you can dispute the charge, if necessary.