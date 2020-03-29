Quick Tip

How to avoid scam charities during coronavirus pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking to donate to charities offering support during the COVID-19 pandemic? Be mindful of where you give your money.

Scammers are now posing as charities in an attempt to steal your personal information and your money.

If you receive suspicious texts or emails, make sure you research them before sending donations. Consider deleting them and going to a verified and trusted source. It could be a charity you have already donated to before, or a website you've thoroughly checked out.

When you can, try and donate through a credit card so you can dispute the charge, if necessary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoquick tipcoronavirusscamsi teamdonationsnonprofitcovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19charities
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
How to improve your sleep
What to expect as gas prices drop due to COVID-19 concerns
Many Americans unaware of unused gift cards
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
McCormick Place to transform into makeshift COVID-19 hospital
Aurora police chief, Mayor Richard Irvin test positive for coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus in Indiana: COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, death toll at 31 so far
10 more CPD employees test positive for COVID-19
12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
'Baby Shark' song reworked for coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News