SOCIETY

How to plan the ultimate holiday party with help from the Wit Hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Beatriz Jara from the Wit Hotel gives tips on how to make your holiday party a smash.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's party season time and maybe the thought of hosting overwhelms you.

You have to think about the décor, the food, the music!


But Beatriz Jara from the Wit Hotel says just break it all down into simple steps She joined ABC7 with some party-planning tips:

1. Decor - Use fabrics, trending color schemes, tablescapes, to ensure your guests to say "WOW!" when they walk in.
2. Craft Cocktails - Greet your guests with a drink that has cute and creative holiday garnishes and straws. These go a long way when you are entertaining. Be sure to add trending flavors and an presentation you can post on Instagram.
3. Interactive Experience - Activities, including games, can be an icebreaker for your guests, and really get people talking to each other and moving.

4. Photo booth - Help your guests to remember the party with small Polaroid cameras scattered around the tables, themed backdrops and props.
5. Food - Create hors d'oeurves that your guests will remember and talk about. Be sure there is a WOW factor in each bite, and that each are displayed in creative and trendy ways.
6. Playlists - Develop a music playlist that aids in defining the energy of the party.

For more information, go to roofonthewit.com.
Related Topics:
societyholidayfoodparty
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
3 performing and visual arts events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend
Holiday must-have: Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree
More Society
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's offices raided by FBI
Falling ice shatters car window, downtown Chicago streets closed
Police warn of more North Side robberies involving women posing as ride-share drivers
Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to United Center
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside bar
Should you get a real or fake Christmas tree?
Show More
Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
6 sets of twins dominate high school basketball teams
More News