holiday

How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings

The second day of the New Year is typically known as 'National Return Day.'

According to UPS, shoppers are expected to return 1.9 million packages on January 2, a 26 percent increase from last year.

In total, Americans are predicted to return a record $100 billion worth of gifts, according Business Insider.

So, what is the 'nice way' of returning that sweater your aunt gave you that isn't quite your style? Here are the top four etiquette tips for returning a gift, according to Credit.com.

Give it time to grow on you
Don't let first impressions sway you! The gift may not be perfect for you at the moment, but it may be in the not-so-distant future.

Assess the situation
If the gift included a receipt, don't worry about returning or exchanging it, according to Credit.com. The giver probably knew you might not like the item and would want to return it. If it didn't come with a receipt, however, you'll need to be a bit more thoughtful.

Choose your battles

Maybe the gift came from someone who really wants you to use it.

"If this is somebody who is expecting to see this gift used or displayed in your home, sometimes you need to keep it for a year or two," said Jodi R.R. Smith, owner of the etiquette consulting company Mannersmith. "Once they can see it a few times, you can pass it off."

Do what you want, but say thank you.
Ultimately, it's up to you to choose how to handle an unwanted gift.

"Once a gift is given, it is owned by the recipient and it is up to the recipient what they want to do with it," Smith said.

She personally suggested to not throw things away others can use, so selling or donating a gift is fair game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday shoppingholidayrefundgiftsottu.s. & worldshoppingups
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
UPS expects close to 2M returns Jan. 2
Bloom into winter at Garfield Park Conservatory's holiday flower show
End of the decade: Google's top trends of the 2010s
DIY hot chocolate bar tips for your New Year's Eve party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
Weed Legalization Guide
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
Show More
Man stabbed on Blue Line train on West Side
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
'I killed Jennifer': Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession of pregnant sister
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
Video rental store a community hub for movie lovers
More TOP STORIES News