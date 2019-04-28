chicago proud

Hundreds gather at Soldier Field for Walk MS Chicago

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis according to a new study by the National MS Society.

Sunday, April 28th hundreds of people will pound the pavement at Soldier Field for Walk MS.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor.

Name of event: Walk MS: Chicago
Date: April 28, 2019
Hours: Site opens at 9:30 a.m.; Walk begins at 11 a.m.

Address: Soldier Field; 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL 60605

Admission: Free; Open to the public

Click Here to donate or attend one of the other six Walk MS events across Illinois on May 5.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagosoldier fieldmultiple sclerosischicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Ex-ABC 7 janitor makes national debut on 'Strahan and Sara'
Chicago filmmaker creates inclusive web series for children
Hillside boy, 14, with no arms goes viral after successful box jump
Sox manager helps rehab veteran's home in Englewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News