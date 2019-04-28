Hundreds gather at Soldier Field for Walk MS Chicago

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with multiple sclerosis according to a new study by the National MS Society.
Sunday, April 28th hundreds of people will pound the pavement at Soldier Field for Walk MS.
Name of event: Walk MS: Chicago
Date: April 28, 2019
Hours: Site opens at 9:30 a.m.; Walk begins at 11 a.m.
Address: Soldier Field; 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago, IL 60605
Admission: Free; Open to the public
Click Here to donate or attend one of the other six Walk MS events across Illinois on May 5.
