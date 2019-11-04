inmates

462 Oklahoma inmates to be released in the largest commutation in US history

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- It's a historic day for Oklahoma and the country, as more than 400 inmates are being released from prison Monday.

It is believed to be the country's largest-ever day of commutations, as part of the state's criminal justice reform.

Several inmates at the Kate Barnard Community Correctional Center, a minimum security facility housing women, were released Monday morning.

During a meeting Friday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board granted commutation to a total of 527 inmates, and 462 inmates are scheduled for release on Monday.

The inmates set to leave are doing time for nonviolent crimes, including drug possession and lower-level property crime, KOCO reported.

This move is estimated to save Oklahoma taxpayers nearly $12 million.

Later Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt will join state and community partners to greet an estimated 70 women whose sentences have been commuted at the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Facility, an all-women's prison in Taft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoklahomainmatesjailu.s. & worldprison
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INMATES
25 Years to Life Changed: Former Prisoner Working to Help Inmates Succeed
Federal prison inmates escape and return with whiskey
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Chicago's Cook County Jail: Larry's Barber College
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
North side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
CDC: Ground beef likely cause of Salmonella outbreak that killed 1
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
Show More
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court
More TOP STORIES News