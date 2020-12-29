coronavirus deaths

Funeral held for Chicago paramedic Robert Truevillian who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, colleagues and friends are remembering Chicago Fire Department paramedic Robert Truevillian, who succumbed to COVID-19 earlier in December.

Family, friends and hundreds of first responders gathered outside the funeral home to mourn the death of one of their own. Uniformed firefighters served as pallbearers.

Robert Truvillian was praised by his colleagues for his ability to bring a sense of calm to a chaotic job.



Truevillian recently marked his 20th anniversary with the Chicago Fire Department.

"This is a loss to our family, this is a loss to his family," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford.

Truevillian was sick for several weeks before his death at the age of 55. Friends remembered him as a devoted husband and father to his four children. His family is devastated by the loss.

COVID restrictions limited the number of people inside to attend the funeral service, so it was streamed online for everyone to watch. Outside the funeral home, Truevillian's ambulance, No. 71, was parked with purple bunting. After the funeral, a long line of police cars with flashing blue lights led the procession to the cemetery.

Truevillian is the third active member of the Chicago Fire Department to die of COVID-19. The Supervisor of Paramedics said he was a role model and mentor to younger EMTs, who did his worth with passion, compassion and a smile on his face.

Officials hope to begin vaccinations for Chicago firefighters and paramedics in the next couple weeks.
