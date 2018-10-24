JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --The infamous Old Joliet Prison is all decked out for Halloween.
Ghostly tours are taking guests into the scariest parts of the 160-year-old building. There are creaky stairwells, where paranormal investigators say spirits have appeared making terrifying sounds.
The site was abandoned in 2002, but now it's become a tourist attraction, especially this time of year.
The Joliet Area Historical Museum partnered up with Chicago Hauntings to offer the ghost hunts and paranormal tours, which are first come, first serve.
Be sure to check ahead online at www.chicagohauntings.com or call 630-441-6335, because most of the Halloween tours are already sold out.
Tickets are $37 per person for paranormal tours and $120 per person for the ghost hunt.
Paranormal tours last about 1.5 hours and will operate from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11, Monday through Saturday at 6:30 and 8 p.m. There is also a 5 p.m. tour on Saturdays.
Ghost hunts last about 4 hours and will operate on Fridays and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
According to the Old Joliet Prison website, part of the tour revenue will benefit the Old Joliet Prison project.