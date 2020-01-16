Society

Father of Fort Bragg soldier from Chicago area killed during training reflects, saying 'I lost a good friend'

By
LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of a soldier from Lansing who was killed during a training exercise in Arizona Tuesday said he just can't believe his son is gone.

U.S. Army officials confirmed that Fort Bragg Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, was killed during a free fall training exercise in southern Arizona. Free falling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

RELATED: Fort Bragg soldier from Chicago area killed during free fall training exercise in Arizona
EMBED More News Videos

Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, of Lansing, was killed Tuesday during a free fall training exercise in Arizona, a military spokesman said.



"I not only lost a son, I lost a good friend," Goodman's father Larry Vis said.

Goodman grew up in Lansing and graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School.

"The army came here Tuesday night, and they just told us it's under investigation," Vis said. "They said it was a malfunction in the parachute."

Goodman's father says he enlisted in the Army in 2002 and had been deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa and other places.

He had an upcoming tour in Syria after being promoted last year. Goodman became an operations "team" sergeant for a Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha. Goodman was in the 3rd Special Forces Group's 2nd Battalion.

"...deployment so many times and he's never gotten hurt. But he ends up getting killed in Arizona of all places," Vis said. "It would be a little easier to understand if it happened while deployed in all those other countries."

Goodman's death comes just days after a soldier from Aurora was killed by a roadside bomb while deployed in Afghanistan.

Pfc. Miguel Villalon, 21, was one of two soldiers killed Saturday in Kandahar Province.

RELATED: Body of Miguel Villalon, soldier from Aurora killed in Afghanistan, returns to US soil
EMBED More News Videos

The body of Private First Class Miguel Villalon of Aurora returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base Tuesday night.



Army Specialist and Hazel Crest native Henry Mayfield, Jr. was killed earlier this month in a terrorist attack in Kenya. Mayfield was one of three Americans killed when Al-Shabab extremists attacked the base.

Mayfield's body returned home on Wednesday.

RELATED: Body of Hazel Crest native, army specialist Henry Mayfield returns home
EMBED More News Videos

Henry Mayfield's body returned to the Chicago area Wednesday after he was killed in a Kenyan terrorist attack. The army specialist was a Hazel Crest native.



WTVD-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylansingarizonasoldiersu.s. & worldarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Chicago Water Dept. tests tree-saving technology
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on LSD near Diversey: CPD
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
Show More
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Trump's impeachment trial opens
Jewelry store worker tied up, robbed at gunpoint on SW Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News