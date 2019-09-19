WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: Secret Inmate Outing
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WLS
Thursday at 10: The I-Team uncovers why Cook County jail inmates were secretly allowed to visit Chicago's Children's Museum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Dillinger kin now want pre-Christmas exhumation of gangster's body
Sextortion scams on the rise, FBI says
FBI Chicago will have first African American agent-in-charge
Quick Tip: Avoiding Hurricane Dorian donation scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Show More
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken recalled
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
Healthy man brain dead in 9 days from mosquito virus in Michigan
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
Witnesses describe finding 9-year-old's body during murder trial
More TOP STORIES News