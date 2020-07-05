Society

North suburban auto museum will keep its 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag

VOLO, Ill. -- A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the "Dukes of Hazzard" television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle.

Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken down across the country, NASCAR has banned the flag from its races and the Confederate emblem is being removed from the Mississippi state flag.

But the Volo Auto Museum about 50 miles northwest of Chicago says the famed "General Lee" from the first season of the TV show isn't going anywhere, according to a weekend report in the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald.

"We feel the car is part of history, and people love it," museum director Brian Grams told the newspaper. "We've got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren't offended by it whatsoever. It's a piece of history and it's in a museum."

Since the museum acquired in 2005 what it says is the last surviving 1969 Charger from the first season of the television program, Grams said nobody has complained. And the museum has continued to hear from people supporting the decision to keep the car as the push to rid the landscape of what is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism, Grams said.

"Several people have reached out with positive comments about us leaving it on display," Grams said, "complimenting us for leaving it there and not having a knee-jerk reaction to remove it like a lot of places are."

Grams says the General Lee is a piece of history and the museum would not remove it any more than it would think of removing the Nazi memorabilia displayed in parts of the museum's military section.

"If we're going to get complaints about the General Lee being here, we've got much worse items over in our military building," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvoloconfederate flagmuseumsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, teen boy among dead in violent Chicago July 4th weekend
Despite canceled fireworks show, Navy Pier draws crowds
These 7 kinds of jobs are making the biggest return as people resume work
Summer travel advice during COVID-19 pandemic
2 White Sox players test positive for COVID-19
Soldier Field hosts drive-in movies
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Show More
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
13 'Bomb Squad' street gang members sentenced to prison
Fireworks show cut short after explosion and grass fire
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News