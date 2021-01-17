marijuana

Illinois collects $62M in cannabis revenue for neighborhoods

CHICAGO -- Illinois has collected $62 million from legalized marijuana sales that's earmarked for helping minority businesses and neighborhood development, but the money hasn't been spent yet, according to a published report.

The reasons include problems with the state's system to hand out new cannabis business licenses and numerous requests for help, according to The Chicago Tribune.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

State Sen. Heather Steans helped sponsor the law that legalized marijuana, which includes setting aside money for neighborhood development and ensuring equity in the way licenses are awarded, among other things.

"I'm certainly hoping those dollars get out as soon as possible," Steans told the newspaper. "We did a lot to make this the most equitable cannabis system in the country. ... We haven't seen the results yet we wanted in any of those areas, so we obviously need to stay on it

RELATED: Illinois marijuana legalization 1st year marked by rapid growth, persisting inequality

Sales of recreational marijuana began in January 2020 and about $175 million has been collected in taxes through December, according to the state's Department of Revenue.

The process to award new licenses has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with the scoring process.

RELATED: RELATED: Nearly 500K Illinois marijuana arrest records expunged; pardons issued for over 9K low-level convictions

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyillinoismarijuanabusinessconsumer
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Marijuana dispensary opens 2nd location in Rosemont
Nearly 500K IL marijuana arrest records expunged
Prospect Heights opens 1st marijuana dispensary
1st year of Illinois marijuana legalization sees rapid growth, persisting inequality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd IL region moves to Tier 1 mitigations
Woman shot at IHOP during random shooting spree dies
Police search for vehicle after woman carjacked, shot in Aurora Wendy's parking lot
Lake County, IL mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens
IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Phil Spector, music producer and murderer, dies at 81
Drunk driver arrested for driving up WI Capitol steps: authorities
Show More
IL mayor apologizes for saying media lied about Capitol riot
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Man crushed to death while moving file cabinet
15-year-old girl among 15 shot over weekend
More TOP STORIES News