Illinois gaming board projects growth in voluntary gambling addicts list

CHICAGO -- Illinois gaming board officials say a confidential list of more than 13,000 people registered in a voluntary casino exclusion program for gambling addicts is projected to grow with the upcoming expansion of gambling and the start of legal sports betting.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that opponents say the list of people enrolled in the Self-Exclusion Program represents just a small portion of the gambling addicts in Illinois.

The list doesn't prohibit participants from entering Illinois' 10 existing casinos.

But if they try to collect their winnings, they are forced to surrender their tokens and chips for donation to nonprofits that support gambling addicts.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation June 28 that includes a provision for the creation of six new land-based casinos.
