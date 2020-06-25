Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6266069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker is urging people to remain vigilant and keep taking measures to crush the curve as other states deal with a surge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As coronavirus cases surge across the country, Illinois has made major progress in the fight against COVID-19.Illinois' confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 894 to a total of 139,434, state health officials reported Thursday.The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 41 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 6,810.Within the past 24 hours, Illinois has conducted 31,686 tests, for a total of 1,460,527. Meanwhile, the preliminary statewide test positivity rate for June 18-June 24 is 3%.Gov. JB Pritzker is urging people to remain vigilant and keep taking measures to crush the curve as other states deal with a surge."I think it's a courtesy to other people when you wear a face covering," Pritzker said.For the first time since April, the U.S. reported nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. The CDC released a new model Wednesday night projecting 150,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. by July 18."In states like ours, where we have encouraged everybody and set rules around wearing face coverings, we're actually bringing our positivity rate way down," Pritzker said. "The number of deaths is way down, number of hospitalizations is way down."But an alarming trend is forming across the country: hospitalizations in America are on the rise in 21 states."I think what really turned the corner in Illinois was the use of masking everywhere," Pritzker said.Advocate Lutheran General Infectious disease director Dr. Robert Citronberg said he's seeing fewer COVID-19 patients, but urged vigilance in the coming weeks."We've seen a really dramatic reduction in the number of patients in our hospitals with COVID, which is fantastic," Citronberg said. "We are so excited about that. But it's equally important to not let down our guard."Dr. Citronberg also cautioned that young people in states like Florida are getting sick, an important reminder the virus can strike any age group."I think some of these states that we are seeing surges are about where we were in Illinois two and half months ago, right at the beginning of that growth in exponential cases," he explained.In New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, officials are telling travelers from other coronavirus hotspots to quarantine for two weeks.When asked if Illinois would consider something similar, Gov. Pritzker said not now, but if the experts recommended it, he'd consider it.