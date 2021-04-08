Illinois Holocaust Museum marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with virtual event

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Holocaust Museum offers visitors in-person an opportunity to understand and reflect on the history of the Holocaust.The museum is hosting aThursday evening for International Holocaust Remembrance Day."In particular we honor and remember those who resisted and fought during the Holocaust, those righteous who helped rescue Jews during the Holocaust, and those men and women who helped liberate Europe and our survivors," said Kelley Szany, VP of Education & Exhibitions."The killing of the six million Jews in the Holocaust was the result of those early words and those early actions that no one responded to," said Ralph Rehbock, VP of the museum's board.Rehbock escaped Germany with his parents in 1938 when he was 4 years old, and it was only with the help of several individuals who could have turned their backs. Rehbock lost 28 relatives in the Holocaust."Things can happen again," Rehbock warned. "That past started with words and those terrible words that were being said against us started it all. It was words before actions."Part of the exhibition includes a letter from Rehbock's aunt who died in Auschwitz. Rehbock said the pain of remembering is worth it if new generations remember the lessons learned.Registration is recommended for the, which starts at 6:30 p.m.