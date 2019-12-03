Illinois National Guard celebrating 383 years of service

Thousands of men and women serve our state proudly as part of the Illinois National Guard. Several units are deployed right now, with several more deploying this year. This year, the Illinois National Guard is celebrating 383 years of service.
Major General Michael Zerbonia stopped by our ABC7 State Street studio to discuss what the Illinois National Guard does and where units are currently deployed.
If you're interested in learning more about the Illinois National Guard, click here or call 1-800-GO-GUARD.
