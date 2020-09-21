department of children and family services

Indiana named top state in US for increasing adoptions from foster care, Gov. Holcomb says

INDIANAPOLIS -- State and federal officials say Indiana is the top state in the nation for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says that in fiscal year 2019, nearly 2,500 Hoosier children were adopted through the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson of the U.S. Administration of Children and Families awarded the state last week with an adoption and legal guardianship incentive award of more than $4.7 million during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.

The funding can be used to enhance the state's child welfare system.
