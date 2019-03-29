Society

Inflatable sculpture floating in Hong Kong harbor

Among the ships and ferries in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour floats what's described as an 'inflatable statue.'

It's the creation of American artist Brian Donnelly, also known as KAWS.

His signature character, Companion, is bobbing gently in the water, arms stretched out and facing the sky.

KAWS says he wanted to create a work about relaxing and taking time for yourself.

The 121-foot sculpture is part of the Art Basel Hong Kong Fair.
