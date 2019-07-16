Society

Instagram users flocking to toxic lake to take photos

It's one stunning shot for "the gram," but Instagrammers are being warned.

The amoeba-shaped lake may look gorgeous, but it's actually a toxic dump.

Over the past few weeks, the turquoise lake in Siberia has become quite the social media setting.

It's being called "the Siberian Maldives."

It's way brighter and more luminous than all of the other nearby lakes.

That's because it's a man-made dumping area for waste from a nearby power plant.

Come in contact with whatever is in there, and it's not a good scene, it's dangerous.

Still, people are posing near it, and even in it.

One guy who posed for a photo in an inflatable unicorn float says his legs turned red and itched for a few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytoxic wastebig talkersinstagram
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
R. Kelly in court Tuesday for arraignment on federal sex crime charges
Woman attacked while running on outdoor track in Palatine
Holocaust Survivor: 'I wouldn't be here today' without women who saved her life at Auschwitz
Video released of Humboldt Park hit-and-run that critically injured Divvy rider
Woman's topless photobomb ruins family's state park trip
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Show More
Wedding photographer's rant about iPhones at weddings goes viral
Garth Brooks dive bar tour kicks off at Joe's on Weed
Man fatally shot near Morgan Park birthday party
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few showers and storms Tuesday
Families call attention to cases of 3 missing Chicago-area women
More TOP STORIES News