The Chicago Index surveys city's voters on variety of civic issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 is partnering with Crain's Chicago Business and The Daily Line to bring our viewers a new look at how Chicago residents feel about issues affecting their lives and their communities.
Called "The Chicago Index," each quarter, the Index will survey residents on a number of civic issues, including everything from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's job performance to garbage pickup in your neighborhoods.
ABC 7 is the exclusive broadcast partner for The Chicago Index, and we'll bring you the results on our newscasts and digital platforms. Look for the results of the first index in early April. If you are interested in participating in the survey, you can sign up for free at TheChicagoIndex.com.
