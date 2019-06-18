Society

'Is that red?' Video shows emotional moment color blind high school grad sees through glasses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The moment Goshuami Valoy began to see the world differently occurred two weeks ago outside her now alma mater, Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown.

Video posted to the Allentown School District Facebook page shows the 17-year-old getting emotional as she tries on a pair of glasses to correct her color blindness.

"It's so pretty," exclaimed Valoy through tears. "Is that red?"

The touching moment came about after Valoy, known as Gigi, presented a speech about her vision during the Pathway to College and Career Readiness program at Penn State-Lehigh Valley.

Instructor Sandy Kile said Valoy's speech inspired the class to write letters to Pilestone Inc., a Philadelphia-based company that designs the glasses.

Company founder Ben Zhuang jumped at the chance to provide glasses to Valoy and six other community members for free.

"I started this business by trying to help people. This is another chance for me to help," said Zhuang who delivered the glasses himself during the Pathway graduation ceremony.

Valoy said the colors red and green looked black and gray to her and she had trouble seeing purple as well.

"You don't know what you're missing until you see it. I didn't know I was going to be overwhelmed by it until I saw everything I was missing," said Valoy, who said everything looks better and brighter with the glasses.

"We were all crying. All of us in the crowd. It was a wonderful day and she's a great student," said Kile.

Now Valoy sees the world as more vibrant and a bit more kind, thanks to those who made the gift possible.

Valoy said she plans to attend Gannon University in Erie and major in psychology.
