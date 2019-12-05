Society

Fallen ISP Trooper Chris Lambert honored with I-294 highway dedication

By Jessica D'Onofrio
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A special ceremony was held Thursday morning for fallen Illinois State Trooper Chris Lambert,who was fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook earlier this year.

There dedication ceremony was held in the Rosemont Theater and featured a ISP patrol car parked outside the ceremony draped in a purple ribbon.

"This memorial highway dedication will ensure everyone remembers and no one ever forgets the sacrifice Chris and his loved ones made On January 12, 2019," said Brendan Kelly, Director of Illinois State Police. "He deserves much more and nothing less than that."

Officials dedicated the section of I-294 between mile marker 49.25 and 50 in Cook County as the "ISP Trooper Lambert Highway".



Illinois State Police, elected officials, friends, colleagues and family members were in attendance.

"We have to not just recognized the life that Chris lived but also focus on what we can do to do better and honor his work, honor what he stood for to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan.

RELATED: Illinois State Police mourn trooper fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook

34-year-old Lambert worked at ISP's District 15 and was headed home to Highland Park when he stopped at the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes at milepost 49.25, near Willow Road.

Lambert was a U.S. Army Veteran and served with the ISP for five years.

Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert

Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert, was killed when he was struck on I-294 in Northbrook while responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.



Lambert is survived by his wife and two daughters. Lambert's first daughter was one-year-old at the time of his death. Lambert's wife was pregnant with their second child at the time of his death and gave birth earlier this year.

WATCH: Full "ISP Trooper Lambert Highway" dedication ceremony
EMBED More News Videos

Officials will dedicate the section of I-294 between mile marker 49.25 and 50 in Cook County as the "ISP Trooper Lambert Highway" Thursday.



State police called his death is a tremendous loss that should have never happened.
societynorthbrookrosemontcook countyillinois state policeofficer killedmemorial
