'It impacted so many:' Celebration honors 60th anniversary of historic Greensboro sit-in

Sixty years ago today, the Greensboro Four stood up to injustice by sitting down at a lunch counter. Our journey is full of such stories; of acts of patriotic protest that challenge this country we love to live up to our highest ideals, however long it takes. #BlackHistoryMonth — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 1, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WLS) -- Saturday marked the 60th anniversary of the historic "Greensboro Four" lunch counter sit-in held in Greensboro, North Carolina.On February 1, 1960, four black college students, Joseph McNeil, Franklin McCain, Jibreel Khazan, and David Richmond, sat at a whites-only counter inside of Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro.They didn't receive service, but the inspired similar demonstrations across the U.S. as part of the Civil Rights Movement.Residents held a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary and honor the Greensboro Four Saturday.Many leaders and artists around the county also honored the Greensboro Four, including Actor Danny Glover, who spoke during the service. At the time, Glover was a paper boy delivering The San Francisco Chronicle and remembers reading about the Greensboro Four."It impacted so many of us around the country," Glover said. "So my house was alive at that particular point in time. In fact, those were my first heroes. My generational heroes."Former President Barack Obama also who tweeted about the anniversary, saying: "Sixty years ago today, the Greensboro Four stood up to injustice by sitting down at a lunch counter. Our journey is full of such stories; of acts of patriotic protest that challenge this country we love to live up to our highest ideals, however long it takes."