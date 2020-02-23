Society

Iwo Jima veteran from North Carolina meets with new Marines on 75th anniversary of battle

It's been 75 years since Sgt. Fred Reidenbach of North Carolina landed on enemy territory.

"The only thing we could do is dig in and hope for the best," said Reidenbach, who was in the Marines.

Reidenbach, 97, fought in the battle of Iwo Jima. He spent about 20 days on the island.

"We lost a lot of good men. Never leaves my mind. Their memories are pretty well etched in your mind," Reidenbach said

It's a day that changed his life forever and 75 years later he was with a group of young Marines on a day they will also never forget.

"People read through history and they're like these events happen, but they don't think about the people who actually had to go through and do those things to make history," said Pfc. Jessica Larsen.

Larsen, just 19 years old, is one of the 105 Marines who will stop at the USO in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. They've completed Marine combat training and are headed to Camp Johnson for Military Occupation Specialty School.

But first they received words of encouragement from a fellow Marine. Decades separate them but once a Marine always a Marine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinamilitaryworld war iimarines
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pancake breakfast raises funds for more CPD bulletproof vests
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Woman fatally shot inside car in South Shore ID'd: CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
Soldier in Iraq helps Park Ridge police arrest burglary suspects
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70: Family friend
Man faces sex assault, child porn charges after Crystal Lake barricade: police
More TOP STORIES News