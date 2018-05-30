Jack in the Box customer yells to worker: 'Buy a ticket back to Mexico'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3528455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jack in the Box customer caught on camera telling worker in Houston to 'buy a ticket back to Mexico.'

The customer who recorded the viral Jack in the Box racist video and posted it online, told Eyewitness News that she did so because she wants to put an end to racism.The woman did not want to be identified, but she did want to share her message.The video shows a Jack in the Box customer telling a worker to "buy a ticket back to Mexico."The woman said she was eating dinner at the restaurant located on Highway 6 and 288, when a man started making offensive and racist comments towards an employee.In the video, you can hear a white male say, in part, "Buy a bus ticket back wherever you came from.""I'm Hispanic, so that was very offensive. That was uncalled for," the witness said.The incident reportedly started after the man's son was trying to get a free burger as part of a promotional deal.The father became irritated with the worker's verification process and started complaining about the employee.The woman who was recording the video said the final straw during the argument was when the man told the woman to "buy a ticket back to Mexico.""To me that was just a show of racism. It just felt as if he was saying it to me," she said.Eyewitness News reached out to Jack in the Box, but they have not returned any calls or emails.In a video posted to social media, a Jack in the Box customer was recorded telling a worker to "buy you a ticket back to Mexico."According to an eyewitness, the customer, a white male, became irate after having to wait for the worker to verify a coupon for a free hamburger. The incident happened at the restaurant on Highway 6 and 288."Hey, you are going to get fired," the customer said. "What's your name?""Maria," the worker answered."Goodbye Maria. Buy you a ticket back to Mexico," the customer stated.At that point the video stops recording."Omg! Never thought I'd experience racism so close," the eyewitness posted on Facebook.The eyewitness told Eyewitness News that her 9-year-old daughter was afraid and terrified watching the incident.She said she had to explain to her daughter what to say and "why these things are happening."