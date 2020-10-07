Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake shooting: Man shot by Kenosha police released from hospital to Chicago rehab center, lawyer says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jacob Blake has left a hospital in Milwaukee and is now at a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago, his attorney Patrick Cafferty told CNN.

Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23. At the time of the shooting, Blake's family said he was paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake's attorney did not mention when he was moved from the hospital. And his family did not disclose the name and location of the rehabilitation facility.

Blake spent nearly a month in a Milwaukee hospital bed.

Blake's family said his condition is improving, and he is working hard. He remains paralyzed after bullets to his back fractured two vertebrae.

It's unclear whether he'll regain movement in his lower extremities.

"We don't have any idea how long this paralysis is gonna be," said Jacob Blake III, Blake's father. "It's been rough on everybody."

RELATED: Jacob Blake Kenosha shooting leaves city recovering, rebuilding 1 month later
EMBED More News Videos

Some business owners lost everything, while others were able to salvage a handful of historical artifacts. Now they are left having to rebuild.



From the Chicago rehabilitation center, Blake is able to communicate with his three children through video calls. The family hopes he can connect in person soon.

Blake spoke to supporters through a video call Saturday at a rally in Evanston.

The family has been involved in numerous rallies and demonstrations in Kenosha and around the country since the shooting. They were not involved in the violent demonstrations that destroyed many Kenosha businesses In the days immediately after the shooting.

In a video released last month, Blake spoke from his hospital bed saying, "Please, I'm telling you, change y'all's lives out there; we can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here man, because there's so much time that has been wasted."

Peaceful protestors hold 24-hour rally, calling for justice in Jacob Blake shooting, healing for Kenosha
EMBED More News Videos

Organizers say the purpose of this rally is as much about justice for Jacob Blake, as it is healing for the city of Kenosha.



Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it was in the "final stages" of the investigation. Once completed, the findings will go to an independent consultant who will review and help prosecutors make a decision on charges.

RELATED: Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he thought Jacob Blake was kidnapping child after hearing mother's plea

That consultant is former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who served as a police reform specialist for the DOJ during the Obama administration.

The shooting led to several days of protests that became violent at times.

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video


EMBED More News Videos

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.



During one of the protests, two people were killed and another injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Antioch, faces charges in connection with the shooting in Wisconsin. He is in Illinois custody awaiting extradition.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor decision energizes Kenosha activists demanding justice for Jacob Blake
EMBED More News Videos

At a rally and march in Kenosha Thursday, activists said instead of feeling discourage by the Breonna Taylor charging decision, they're more energized than ever to get justice for



Civil rights leaders are focused on Blake's legal battle, both with the charges he faces, including sexual assault, and possible charges against the officer who shot him.

Prosecutors in Kenosha did not respond to requests for an update on the investigation.

Blake is due back in court later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykenoshawisconsinpolice involved shootingpolice shootingjacob blakerallyrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JACOB BLAKE
Chicago justice rally urges people to vote for change
24-hour Kenosha rally calls for justice for Jacob Blake, healing for city
Rittenhouse attorneys to challenge WI extradition
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, killed after accidentally shooting himself in head in Austin: CPD
Loop shooting damages State Street business' window: CPD
Trump's mixed messages on 2nd stimulus leave workers, businesses in limbo
IL reports 2,630 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
No slowdown in sight for Chicago, suburban real estate
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
WI opening field hospital at state fairgrounds due to COVID-19
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released
'Monster Hell Ramen' challenge turns up the heat
Petco removes shock collars from stores
More TOP STORIES News