Jacob Blake shooting: Man shot by Kenosha police released from hospital to Chicago rehab center, lawyer says

EMBED >More News Videos Some business owners lost everything, while others were able to salvage a handful of historical artifacts. Now they are left having to rebuild.

EMBED >More News Videos Organizers say the purpose of this rally is as much about justice for Jacob Blake, as it is healing for the city of Kenosha.

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video

EMBED >More News Videos Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.

EMBED >More News Videos At a rally and march in Kenosha Thursday, activists said instead of feeling discourage by the Breonna Taylor charging decision, they're more energized than ever to get justice for

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jacob Blake has left a hospital in Milwaukee and is now at a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago, his attorney Patrick Cafferty told CNN.Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on August 23. At the time of the shooting, Blake's family said he was paralyzed from the waist down.Blake's attorney did not mention when he was moved from the hospital.In a video released last month, Blake spoke from his hospital bed saying, "Please, I'm telling you, change y'all's lives out there we can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here man because there's so much time that has been wasted," Blake said.Three Kenosha police officers remain suspended as Blake's shooting is investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it was in the "final stages" of the investigation. Once completed, the findings will go to an independent consultant who will review and help prosecutors make a decision on charges.That consultant is former Madison police chief Noble Wray , who severed as a police reform specialist for the DOJ during the Obama administration.The shooting led to several days of protests that became violent at times. During one of the protests, two people were killed and another injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Antioch, Illinois, faces charges in connection with the shooting in Wisconsin. He is in Illinois custody awaiting extradition.