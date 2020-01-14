Society

Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' to fly to the moon with him

A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" who can accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon.

According to Forbes, Yusaku Maezawa is the head of an online fashion empire with a net worth of approximately $2 billion.

He has already paid to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.

Now he hopes his new love will go to the moon with him.

But there's an application process, the deadline is Friday, January 17th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelon muskjapanspace
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in West Garfield Park
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
Should pets be allowed in grocery stores? Consumers divided
Ill. Director of Agriculture resigns over connection to alleged rape cover-up
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
Show More
3 wanted in Hyde Park strong-arm robbery
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Dog shocked by electrified manhole in Lakeview, owner says
Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on new O'Hare police station
More TOP STORIES News