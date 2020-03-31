chicago proud

Jefferson Park boy celebrates 10th birthday with parade amid coronavirus crisis

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- From play dates to parties, the physical distancing measures necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 are changing the way kids are able to get together.

Zachary Korotko said son Jasper had big plans for his 10th birthday: A laser tag party with friends that he'd been talking about for months.

But Jasper's dream party wasn't possible with the state's stay-at-home order and other social distancing recommendations in place.

"I was really sad when I couldn't have my birthday party," Jasper said.

Dad Zachary said Jasper understands the circumstances.

"He's caring. He didn't want to put anyone in some kind of danger," Zachary said.

Jasper's mom, Jenny, reached out to some friends for suggestions to make her boy's birthday special. One had a unique idea: A drive-by birthday parade.

"Very quickly family and friends collaborated," Jenny said.

So on the big day, Jasper's parents told him to come out to the family's front lawn.

"I asked why (but) they didn't tell me, they just said, 'Come outside,'" he said.

One by one Jasper's friends and their parents slowly rolled past the family's Jefferson Park home in their cars, honking their horns and singing happy birthday to the newly-minted 10-year-old.

"I did not expect this at all. I immediately started crying, it was so beautiful," Jenny said. "It was a beautiful display of love and friendship and everyone coming together for Jasper."

The birthday parade participants said it was a fun way to safely celebrate together.

And the review from the birthday boy himself?

"Overall it was probably my best birthday experience," Jasper said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagojefferson parksocial distancingparadebirthdaycoronaviruschicago proudcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakwindy city livecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
UChicago students help classmates in need
Local man on mission to bring food, fellowship to homeless residents
Lake Bluff mom leads viral virtual kindergarten class
Local dance party goes digital amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
Downtown hotel rooms set aside for first responders, Lightfoot says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago community members, businesses build medical boxes for local hospitals
What to know about Illinois' 5,994 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly overnight
Show More
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 1,351 COVID-19 cases
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Armed person shot by Skokie officer in 7-Eleven parking lot, police say
More TOP STORIES News