Jesse Jackson Jr. appears on 'The View'

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. will be live on "The View" Tuesday.

He appeared r with his mother Jacqueline to talk about her book, "Letters To My Son In Prison."

Jackson talked about his life behind bars and give an update on the health of his father, the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

The former congressman was sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison for misusing campaign funds. His ex-wife, former Alderman Sandi Jackson, was sentenced to one year.

"The View" airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on ABC7.
