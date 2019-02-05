Jesse Jackson Jr. to appear on 'The View'

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. will be live on "The View" Tuesday.He will appear with his mother Jacqueline to talk about her book, "Letters To My Son In Prison."Jackson will talk about his life behind bars and give an update on the health of his father, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. He spent two years in federal custody for spending campaign money on personal items. He was released in 2015."The View" airs at 10 a.m. right here on ABC7.