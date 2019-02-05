SOCIETY

Jesse Jackson Jr. to appear on 'The View'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. will be live on "The View" Tuesday.

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. will be live on "The View" Tuesday.

He will appear with his mother Jacqueline to talk about her book, "Letters To My Son In Prison."

Jackson will talk about his life behind bars and give an update on the health of his father, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. He spent two years in federal custody for spending campaign money on personal items. He was released in 2015.

"The View" airs at 10 a.m. right here on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrev. jesse jacksonbooksprisonthe view
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicago is the 7th best place to get married, WalletHub says
More than 40 mummies newly discovered in Egypt
Drag queen's children's book reading sparks protests outside Pennsylvania library
Fallen first responders remembered at special Mass on South Side
More Society
Top Stories
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest
Teachers at 4 CICS schools on strike Tuesday
Chicago Weather: Ice Storm Warning issued for area Tuesday evening
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames midair before CA crash
Show More
'It was extremely reckless:' Man recounts Fyre Festival experience
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
3 injured, including 2 boys, in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park
Son of Napleton Auto Group president allegedly had sex with unconscious woman, police say
More News