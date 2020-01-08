water

Joliet City Council votes to switch water source from underground aquifer to Lake Michigan

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The Joliet City Council voted Tuesday night to build a pipeline from Indiana into the city to bring in water from Lake Michigan.

There are looming concerns that the city's wells are expected to be insufficient by the year 2030, but if a new water source is approved, it could bring higher bills for the area's residents.

"The geology in this area doesn't allow for rain water and surface water to percolate down into the aquifers, so pretty much all the water that we are taking out is not being replenished," said Allison Swisher, Joliet's director of public utilities.

The preferred remedy for officials was the plan for a new pipeline to Lake Michigan instead of buying water from Chicago. It could potentially cost billions, but the control the proponents say it offers is worth the risk. Joliet's Environmental Commission agreed.

"The cost difference is fairly negligible when you look at the actual increase to the customer on a monthly basis," said Swisher.

If the plan is approved, customer bills are expected to more than triple over the coming decades to pay for the new water source.
Many residents said they have mixed opinions about which option the city should take.

"It is something I think could've been avoided," said Darell Burton. "Juliet at one time, we had the river boats and I think if the money had been used more wisely back then, I'd have thought we could avoid these price increases right now."

"I think it is a proactive move and because if you have been following the water thing for any amount of time, we're seeing that they are pretty much tapped out from where they can go," said Jim Sleike.

"The question is, is it better to pay more for water or not have a sustainable water source, and I think all of us come to the conclusion that we would rather have the water and pay more for that," said Acting City Manager Steve Jones.

Tuesday afternoon the mayor said he was confident the proposal will pass in the city, and that the plan is critical to the city's growth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjolietwaterlake michigan
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER
Cyclist gives koala water in Australia heatwave
Flint water crisis probe to come in 2020
Consumer Reports: Tips for testing tap water
North Side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
'Jeopardy James' Naperville watch party raises funds for pancreatic cancer
Ukrainian plane crashes with 170 on board: Iranian state TV
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Man accused of eating part of victim in gruesome mutilation death, police say
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Show More
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Ill. lawmakers call for end of solitary confinement, restraints at schools
Cancer survivor becomes blood donation advocate after devastating diagnosis
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
More TOP STORIES News