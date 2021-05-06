u.s. & world

Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

JUPITER, Florida -- Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. He was 89.

Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation. He would have turned 90 on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was "a fine gentleman and a noble soul," adding that he was "a great song and dance man -- without a doubt the best dancer of his siblings."



Bush, who worked in finance, was the last surviving of the family's five siblings.

George H.W. Bush died in 2018 at his Houston home. Their sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, died in January. Brother William Henry Trotter Bush, known as "Bucky," died in 2018, and brother Prescott S. Bush Jr. died in 2010.

Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.

Jonathan Bush helped raise funds for his nephew's presidential campaign and was among family members his brother sent to be official stand-ins at ceremonies across the world.

Jonathan Bush was the father of Billy Bush, who was fired by NBC due to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape with Donald Trump and now hosts the pop culture news show "Extra." In an Instagram post called his father "the greatest man I'll ever know."

