'He needs to be part of this:' Judge holds law student's son during swearing-in ceremony

TENNESSEE -- One Tennessee woman wanted to be three things in life: a wife, a mom, and a lawyer.

Juliana Lamar got all three when she was sworn in as a lawyer last week.

Not only was Lamar's husband in attendance to support her, her 1-year-old son Beckham was part of the whole thing, thanks to the judge officiating the ceremony.

Lamar said just as the ceremony was about to begin, Judge Richard Dinkins picked up Beckham saying, "He needs to be part of this. He's going to do the swearing-in with me."

It only made sense to include Beckham, he was part of Lamar's journey to become a lawyer. She got pregnant halfway through law school and worried about everything, from missing too many classes to giving birth during a final exam.

All of her hard work paid off, Lamar said having her son there watching her was amazing.
