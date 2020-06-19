Juneteenth march in Chicago's Grant Park calls for end to racism as holiday marking end of slavery takes on new meaning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6254190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many in the Chicago area have celebrated Juneteenth for decades, but the movement following the death of George Floyd has given the day renewed significance.Carrying a banner with Floyd's name, a coalition of residents, politicians and the faithful marked Juneteenth with a march and rally calling for an end to racism."We made our signs so if you can't hear our voices, at least you can read our signs," said Kenya Grooms, who brought her daughter, nephew and niece to the march.The event stepped off at Roosevelt and Columbus Friday at noon, as Gov. JB Pritzker issued a proclamation honoring June 19 as Juneteenth in the state of Illinois."We're fighting for justice and equality and that's what it's all about on Juneteenth, which, by the way, we're going to make a state holiday," Pritzker said.Pastor Chris Harris of the Bright Star Community Church organized the march and rally attended by hundreds."What happens to my black brothers could easily happen to my brown brothers and what victories my black brothers have, my brown brothers are going to benefit from," said marcher Ivelda Lugo.Organizers say they want to see policies and lasting legislation that end systemic racism and support economic and community development."We need investments, we need trauma centers, we need a new FOP contract," said community activist William Calloway.Sen. Tammy Duckworth said, "Black Americans are being killed on a regular basis, doing normal every day things that the rest of us take for granted."While the march ended with a rally in Grant Park, Kyri Sitara hopes this movement won't end there."I'm here because my silence is compliance," Sitara said. "I want change."Several marches are scheduled for Friday, but this one was expected to be the largest local event.The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication said all streets in Grant Park will close at 9 a.m. This includes Columbus Drive from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street..On Friday morning, The Garfield Park Advisory Council, along with the park district, held it's third annual Juneteenth military honors.A crowd gathered to remember African Americans who have served this country.During the ceremony, the national anthem was followed by the Black national anthem. Three veterans spoke about their experiences and about the current state of the country."We want everyone to understand that we have some serious issues in the United States as Black folks, and we want to be heard on these issues. Our issues are real," said Jim Hobson, a Vietnam Veteran."A lot of times our Black veterans are not honored and they fought so hard to win the war for us to be free, and a lot of times they're kind of neglected and they're missed," said Carol Johnson with the Garfield Park Advisory Council.The crowd also observing a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19 and victims of gun violence.