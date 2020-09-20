ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court ahead of U.S. Capitol service

WASHINGTON -- The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg's casket will arrive at the court building around 9:30 a.m. local time Wednesday. Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers when the casket arrives, lining the court's front steps. Her casket will be placed on the Lincoln catafalque, which Congress loaned to the Supreme Court for the occasion.

After a private ceremony for Ginsburg's family, friends and colleagues, she will lie in repose at the top of the court building's steps for an outdoor public viewing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Her bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe, a long-held practice that dates back to 1873. Another black drape was hung over the courtroom doors, and the flags on the court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days. A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg will also be on display in the court's Great Hall.

RELATED: What does it mean to lie in state? How esteemed Americans are honored
EMBED More News Videos

Following the passing of a high-profile figure, there are two similar commemorations at the Capitol that have one key difference: government and military figures lie in state while private citizens lie in honor.



Ginsburg will then lie in state at the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday. A closed formal ceremony will also take place Friday.

Ginsburg's family plans to hold a private burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband Marty. Ginsburg will be the fourteenth justice buried at Arlington, joining Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, John Paul Stevens and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., among others.

EMBED More News Videos

How Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a cultural icon.



The justice died Friday at age 87.

Congress made similar arrangements for a public viewing outside the Capitol after Rep. John Lewis' death in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgfuneralmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What does it mean to lie in state in the rotunda of the US Capitol?
RUTH BADER GINSBURG
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Chicago honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
39 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Unemployment benefit issues leave many without financial support
Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant closing at end of year
COVID News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says
IL state trooper charged with selling stolen military equipment
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris to appear in court on child porn charge
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Show More
Chicago honors late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Monday
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Indiana named top state for increasing adoptions from foster care
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
More TOP STORIES News