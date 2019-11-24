Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back home after being discharged from the hospital.

The court's spokesperson released a statement saying that she was in the hospital after experiencing chills and fever.

Ginsburg was first evaluated at a hospital in Washington, but then transferred Friday to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

A spokesperson says she is now home and doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dchealthruth bader ginsburgu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Autopsy expected after student found dead at UIC parking garage
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Jefferson Park woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday
Show More
Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
Thousands join festive fun at Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade
Newsviews: Jobs in Illinois' Recreational Marijuana Industry
More TOP STORIES News