SOCIETY

K9 memorial honors fallen Chicago Police Officer Thor Soderberg

EMBED </>More Videos

A new memorial for a fallen officer was unveiled at the Chicago Police Academy Friday morning. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new memorial for a fallen officer was unveiled at the Chicago Police Academy Friday morning.

The K9 for Cops statue honors Officer Thor Soderberg. It's a colorful work of art honoring a Chicago hero and is a reminder of an officer's sacrifice and the legacy he left behind.

The latest class of recruits at the Chicago Police Academy never got the chance to work with Officer Thor Soderberg. But thanks to a new monument, now they'll think of him every day they walk in the front door.

It's been a long road for Soderberg's widow, Jennifer Loudon. She's been thinking of her husband every day for the last seven and a half years.



In July 2010, the 43-year-old officer was shot by a suspect who got a hold of his gun during a struggle and then left him to die.

"It's the weirdest combination of joy and grief," Loudon said.

The K9 statue is part of Chicago's K9 for Cops public arts campaign launched by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Funds were raised by individual donations.

The statue commemorates the officer's love of triathlons, teaching and even his wedding day.

"It feels like a living thing as opposed to a death thing he was so vibrant and so alive so it's nice that there's representation of life," said Loudon.

Artist Erika Vazzana worked with Soderberg's family to create the statue.

"Jennifer's face was priceless to me," she said.

Vazzana said she was honored to be part of such a special tribute that will keep Soderberg's memory alive for years to come.

"We'll never forget but this is such a nice reminder of the legacy and he was such a positive person," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogchicago police departmentpublic artpolice officer killedChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
K-9s for Cops public art campaign kicks off
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News