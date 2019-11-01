Disney World

Kansas girl stunned by surprise trip to Disney World for 8th birthday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. -- Colette Grier captured video of her daughter's reaction to receiving a surprise trip to Disney World for her birthday.

The Oct. 26 video shows the little one opening her gift bag at her home in Junction City, Kansas.

Inside her gift bag was a pair of Mickey Mouse ears that her parents purchased, unbeknownst to her, to wear for the trip. Grier then tells her daughter that they are all going to Disney World in Florida for a week and would be leaving the next day.

Grier told Storyful her daughter, who will be turning 8-years-old later this month, is a huge Disney fan and has been begging to be taken to Disney World for a year.

"All the while, I already had the trip booked but kept telling her, 'maybe one day.'"

The family decided to take the early birthday trip because Grier's husband will be deployed right before their daughter's actual birthday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvacationbirthdaydisneyfamilyfun stuffdisney world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after federal corruption charge
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Mayor Lightfoot fires back after Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago's 'crime wave'
Old Pueblo Cantina creates Sonoran-style Mexican food
Show More
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
8-year-old N.Y. boy dressed as ABC reporter, went live for Halloween
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
More TOP STORIES News