Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha braces for unrest with charging decision expected in January

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha, Wisconsin is preparing for more unrest when the charging decision in the police shooting of Jacob Blake comes down.

Blake was shot several times in the back on August 23. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down and led to violent protests, riots and looting.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said a decision by District Attorney Michael Graveley on whether or not to charge the officer involved in the shooting, identified by authorities as Officer Rusten Sheskey, could come in the first two weeks of January.

Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on an emergency declaration Monday night that would go into effect immediately following the decision. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has also authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in controlling any civil unrest.

Mayor Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said they are working on plans to protect peaceful protests and prevent the unrest like that seen in the days following the shooting.

Some Kenosha businesses boarded up again in anticipation of the charging decision.

"It's an uneasy feeling. We don't know what's going to happen," said Ajillian Burrell-Warfield. Her husband was helping to re-install boards to protect her hair salon, Textures RX.

"I took them down for the holidays so that I could put up holiday decorations and try to get back some normalcy," Burrell-Warfield said.

But now, there's a sense of dread among some business owners in the city after hearing that anytime in the next two weeks, there could be a decision whether to charge the officer who shot Blake seven times last August, leaving him paralyzed.

They hope to be spared from a repeat of the civil unrest and destruction that took place for weeks afterward.

"They busted our windows, they busted our equipment," said Colleen Gimik, of Jackson Hewitt. "My hope is that people from outside of our communities stay outside of our community."

Justin Blake said his younger brother is focused on his recovery and an inspiration to his family. He wanted to encourage the community to come together call for justice in his case. He said they are hoping for charges in this case, but are pleading with the community to stay peaceful.

"People have the right to be upset," Justin Blake said. "We are just asking them to be upset and make a lot of noise with the Blake family today, without being destructive."
