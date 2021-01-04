Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha City Council to vote on emergency declaration while awaiting charging decision in police shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kenosha, Wisconsin police are preparing for more unrest as the district attorney's decision on whether or not to charge the officer who shot Jacob Blake could come soon.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on an emergency declaration Monday night to go into effect following the decision.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said they are working on plans to protect peaceful protests and prevent the unrest like that seen in the days following the shooting.

Mayor Antaramian said a decision by District Attorney Michael Graveley on whether or not to charge the officer involved in the shooting, identified by authorities as Officer, Rusten Sheskey, could come in the first two weeks of January.

Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.

The Facebook group "Leaders of Kenosha" want justice for Blake, but is calling for peace, regardless of the charging decision.

Blake was shot several times in the back on August 23. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting was captured on video and was quickly circulated on social media.

The shooting led to violent protests, riots and looting. During one of the protests, authorities said Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them.

Rittenhouse is now facing charges in the shooting.
