Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha prepares for charging decision on police shooting

CHICAGO -- The city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is preparing for protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, officials said Sunday. A decision is expected within the next two weeks.

The safety efforts will include designation of a demonstration space, limitations on city bus routes, road closures, curfew and protective fencing, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a news release.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23. after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake after Blake opened an SUV's driver-side door and leaned into the vehicle. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting was captured on video and circulated quickly online, fueling large protests in Kenosha that caused millions of dollars in damage to public and private property. An Illinois teen is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during one night of unrest.

The shooting led to several days of protests that became violent at times.

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.



During one of the protests, two people were killed and another injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager from Antioch, faces charges in connection with the shooting in Wisconsin.

A charging decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is likely to be announced before the middle of January. Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.

The mayor and chief said more details about safety precautions will be released later.

WLS contributed to this report.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
