Kentucky father dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween

OWENSBORO, Ky. --
A Kentucky father apologized Friday after he and his son wore Nazi costumes for a Halloween event in Owensboro. Bryant Goldbach said he wanted to do it for historical reasons, but quickly regretted his choice.

Goldbach told WEHT he came up with the costume ideas at the last minute. He went to the town's Trail of Treats event as a generic soldier. His son was dressed as Adolf Hitler.

"We are only in this for living history," Goldbach said.

But once people at the event came up to them and told Goldbach they were offended by the costumes, he started to second guess his decision.

"About the time the first person approached us - it was at that time that they clued me to, 'We shouldn't have done this,'" Goldbach said.

"He could've made his face up. He could have went as a clown. I know clowns - a lot of people are afraid of clowns. He could've been anything," said Wanda Anthony, who said she was disturbed by Goldbach's choice in costume. "We don't need that. There's been a lot of people in concentration camps."

A business owner from the area said he wouldn't have let the father or son inside if he was still wearing the outfit. Amanda Brewer, who also opposed the costumes, said they "promoted something that was terrible that happened in the past that maybe should not have been brought up."

"Not everybody has the devotion to history I have. It's...I'm sorry. I feel like I've hurt a lot of people. I'd do anything to make it right," Goldbach said.
